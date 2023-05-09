Elon Musk is now marketing the Tesla Fighter Jet

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 9 May 2023

image for Elon Musk is now marketing the Tesla Fighter Jet
The Tesla Fighter Jet can totally destroy 10 army tanks in 8.3 seconds.

The brilliance of Elon Musk knows no boundaries. The man has given the transportation world the Tesla Flying Car, the Tesla Bus, the Tesla Cruise Ship, the Tesla 18-Wheeler Truck, and now brace yourselves for the extraordinary Tesla Fighter Jet.

Musk, ever the philanthropist, has generously pledged seven Tesla jets to the Ukrainian government, providing crucial support in their valiant struggle.

The new Tesla Fighter Jets were tested by members of Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds.

Capt. Scott Tracey stated that he loves how the Tesla Jet handles and the amount of firepower it carries.

Hiram K. Hackenbacker, aka Brains, says the jet is a marvel of engineering.

"Equipped with advanced electric propulsion systems and cutting-edge technology, it possesses unparalleled speed and maneuverability. And Tesla's signature Autopilot feature affords the pilot time to kick back and challenge the computer to a game of strip-poker at 30,000ft. F.A.B!"

SIDENOTE: Upon hearing of the remarkable Tesla Fighter Jet, Lady Penelope swiftly contacted Musk with an air of excitement. "Elon, dear boy, count me in! Parker is readying FAB 1 so I can join you in Ukraine to lend a hand in this noble fight against the dastardly Russian invaders!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Elon MuskTesla MotorsThunderbirdsUkraine

