Funnyman Elon Can’t Get A Gig on Amateur Night

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Friday, 21 April 2023

image for Funnyman Elon Can’t Get A Gig on Amateur Night
Don't Be Mean to the Funnyman or He'll Unverify You!!

Sometimes when a person finds a job or follows a career they think they’d like, they turn out wrong.

Hitler thought he was a painter, but life intruded and told him, “No, Adolf, you can become something bigger – something the world will have to take seriously – no matter your funny moustache!”

Sometimes a great rock and roll star realizes he or she can’t hold a note or play an instrument and would be a better car salesman or saleswoman. (Why couldn’t I learn just three notes!)

And sometimes an inventor or computer guy or whatever he is just wants to be loved for his hilarious stand-up routine.

Elon Musk tried to get Dave Chappelle to back him up for being funny, but not even Dave could save Elon from his non-comedy. Didn’t even tell a joke. He can make a car kill people, but he can’t slay ‘em in the aisles.

What does a billionaire with no good friends (just yes men and yes women and yes robots and yes rockets) do to find out how funny he is or if he’s even funny at all?

He asks his inner circle of yes geeks, Am I funny?

What a sad question for Elon to ask. I can’t verify this moron. I’m taking back my red check. Elon Musk the Comedian does not and cannot exist in the real world, only the cyber.

Now that’s a joke!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ComedyElon Musk

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more