Elon Musk's Tesla Limousines Are Selling Like Crazy

HOLLYWOOD - (Spoof Sports) - The world of automobiles is about to be revolutionized once again, courtesy of none other than Elon Musk.

Musk, the gazillionaire brainchild behind the Tesla Flying Car, Tesla Bus, and Tesla 18-Wheeler, has done it again, this time with the unveiling of his latest creation, the Tesla Limousine.

The sleek and futuristic vehicle, which has been dubbed the "Model L," features all the signature Tesla touches, including a battery-powered electric motor and self-driving* capabilities.

But that's not all - the Model L also comes equipped with a champagne dispenser, a built-in DJ booth, and a hot tub in the back. Elon Musk's vision for the Model L is to provide a luxurious and eco-friendly transportation option for the rich and famous.

However, not everyone is chomping at the bit to ride the Model L gravy train. Some critics have called the Model L a "grotesque display of excess" and an "indulgent monstrosity." Others have likened it to a cross between a UFO and a bathtub on wheels.

But Musk, who has been known to have a good sense of humor about these things, had a witty response to his detractors. "I'm just providing the people what they want," he quipped. "And what they want is to party like it's 2099."

EDITOR'S NOTE: Elon is Norwegian for having the brain of a Greek scholar, but the body of a pizza addicted fat ass.

* Tesla's self-driving capability is not an absolute guarantee and may require human intervention. Tesla is not responsible for any accidents, damages, or losses that may occur during the use of its self-driving feature. Tesla recommends that drivers always remain alert and in control of their vehicle while driving. The self-driving feature, when released, will be available for a monthly fee of $1,300.

Please note that the self-driving feature of the Model L requires human intervention and it is the driver's unconditional responsibility to maintain full control of the vehicle at all times. Alternatively, Tesla offers a human driver option for a monthly fee of $1,200. However, please be aware that this fee does not cover transportation costs for the driver, such as bus travel to and from the pickup location.