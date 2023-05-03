Elon Musk has once again showcased his engineering prowess with the latest addition to the Tesla lineup.

Musk's Tesla company, renowned for its innovative creations, has introduced a groundbreaking invention, the Tesla Cement Mixer. While Musk's may have the personality of woodchuck excrement, the crazy-ass genius's engineering skills are nothing short of remarkable.

This revolutionary truck can not only drive for up to 225 miles with no one behind the steering wheel, but it also possesses the astonishing ability to mix three tons of top-grade cement in a mind-boggling time of one minute and thirty-five seconds.

In a testament to its ingenuity, construction companies from over 19 countries, including Scotland, Germany, Kenya, and the fictitious land of Kamgooganda, have expressed keen interest in acquiring this state-of-the-art invention.

Musk's Tesla company has gifted the world with a plethora of extraordinary vehicles, each pushing the boundaries of innovation. From the gravity-defying Tesla Flying Car to the colossal Tesla 18-Wheeler, from the subaquatic wonders of the Tesla Submarine to the electrifyingly efficient Tesla Bus, and let's not forget the luxurious elegance of the Tesla Limo and the rugged might of the Tesla Dump Truck. Elon Musk's imagination knows no bounds when it comes to revolutionizing transportation in ways that seem straight out of science fiction.