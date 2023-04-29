The New Tesla Dump Trucks Are Selling Like Peanuts At The Circus

CHICAGO - (Spoof News) - The Chicago Daily Wind Newspaper reports that Elon Musk has boasted about the incredible sales of his new Tesla Dump Truck.

According to Musk, his Tesla Bus, Tesla Flying Car and Tesla Limo were impressive, but the Tesla Dump Truck is an absolute game-changer.

A Tesla dealer in Houston, Texas, who sells the state-of-the-art dump trucks, claims that construction companies are thrilled with the vehicles' capabilities, boasting the ability to carry 71% more than any other dump truck on the market.

The trucks are also constructed using the strongest steel and iron from Hawaii, which is renowned for producing the most robust materials in the world.

Musk's spokesperson confirmed that the Tesla Dump Truck is available in 17 different colors, including Construction Coral, Business Blue, and Hard Hat Hazel.

SIDENOTE: As for the future of Tesla, Musk has been teasing the release of the "Tesla Toaster," which toasts bread without human intervention, the "Tesla Torch," which runs without any batteries and the "Tesla Turtleneck," which he says will keep you warm while also being fashionable.