A driverless Tesla crusie ship hits and sinks a Laotian fishing boat

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 5 May 2023

image for A driverless Tesla crusie ship hits and sinks a Laotian fishing boat
The 'Bamboo' recently received a $16 paint job.

Elon Musk has just learned that his pride and joy, the Tesla cruise ship, has collided with and sunk a Laotian fishing boat.

The ship, named The Merry Mermaid of The Ocean, struck the fishing boat at 3:13 am, and within a minute, by 3:14 am, the Laotian boat had vanished beneath the waves.

Fortunately, Captain Vontinian Vase III of the Tesla cruise ship swiftly rescued the fishing boat's crew, comprising a husband, his wife, and the husband's girlfriend.

All three individuals were left shaken by the incident and required five shots of tequila each to calm their frayed nerves.

Notably, the girlfriend, who is 8½ months pregnant, received assurance from the cruise ship physician that the triplets she is carrying are unharmed.

[SIDENOTE:] Musk has pledged to provide the Laotians with full compensation for their boat, which he estimated at 6 million Laotian Dindoes, equivalent to $85 in US currency.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

