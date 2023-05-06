Did Russia shoot itself and intentionally miss?

Now really! Watching a film of a rocket headed toward a substantial bald dome in Moscow with a flag pole sticking straight up on top, but missing the skinny flag pole on top by inches, then also missing the huge bald dome? Somehow, the rocket went over the side, doing no damage except going POOF!

The rocket explosion appears suspicious. And it can’t be an excuse to call it an act of war attempted by Ukraine.

All fingers point and suggest it may have been an inside job by Russia.

Why?

If the rocket can miss the skinny flag pole on top of the massive bald dome by inches, why ignore the substantial bald dome crowned on top of the building?

Huh?

The building was sitting there like a waiting target. The bald dome was a more significant target than the missed skinny flag pole. Sure, one can miss the flag pole, but the fatso, round dome?

Memories of The Gulf of Tonkin and Weapons of Mass Destruction creep back in.

So it must have been an inside job. A Russian job. Or a Putin job, and not an act of war by Ukraine.

Now, if the entire Kremlin or Putin’s billion-dollar palace with the moat, landing strip, and stables were flattened, yeah, sure, that would have raised plenty of suspicions.

But you can’t miss a skinny flag pole by inches and a substantial dome, then label it an act of war. Instead, maybe a False Flag attempt. What is a False Flag? A False Flag is a political or military action to blame an opponent.

It wasn’t Ukraine.

Read more by this author: