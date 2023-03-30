All Banks Will Fall for Crypto to Rise

The banks are falling! The banks are falling!

So yelled Hermann Von Moneylaunder, president of a very big and important European bank. After he took out all his money and put it into Bitcoin, that is.

The banks are failing for a reason. There is a great cabal making it happen right now, draining all the money (all of YOUR money) from their vaults to put it into crypto.

Yes crypto can be hacked, but banks can be robbed, so tit for tat.

And with your stolen money in crypto, no one can hear you scream! And the tax man can’t find you. Which is great news for all the rich who are pissed off that Trump only paid over $900 in tax and they had to pay more!

Greed begets greed, so the tax man ain’t getting none of the rich man’s money – and laws are being strengthened so that it will soon be legal for them to never pay a single dime in taxes. Fuck it, let the poor pay. What do they expect? To get rich? Keep the bastards down by keeping them poor, otherwise, they rise up and scream and interrupt important yachting parties and spoil all the caviar.

So when your bank falls and crypto rises, just realize that somewhere a rich fucker got richer on your money … and you’re still complaining about the price of bread.

Got no bread, why not eat cake?

See what history did the last time that was uttered by one of the dumbest queens in history.