Beaver Crossing National Bank Closes Door: Elmer Smuckmeister Loses All

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Wednesday, 15 March 2023

image for Beaver Crossing National Bank Closes Door: Elmer Smuckmeister Loses All
BILLINGSGATE POST: Another major bank has just bit the dust, joining Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank of New York.

Beaver Crossing National Bank was founded over one hundred years ago by Homer Smuckmeister, Elmer’s great, great grandfather.

Using money illicitly gained by pimping out his flock of sheep to lonely cowboys on Saturday night, Homer accumulated enough money to build a bank. With the motto, “Service With A Smile,” he capitalized on the fact that with each deposit, the bank would hand out a Montana Pole to the new customer.

For those not aware, a Montana Pole is an ingenious device consisting of a five foot pole with a mirror attached to one end. The mirror was dangled in front of the sheep’s head to see if it was smiling as the cowboys mounted the sheep on the other end of its alimentary canal: Thus the motto, “Service With A Smile.”

Like the Silicon Valley Bank, the Federal Reserve regulators had no idea that Elmer had run amok in his lending practices; loaning out money hand over fist to fly-by-night venture capitalists.

“Don’t worry folks, Biden will bale us out. Your money is safe,” yelled Elmer, as the locals were building a gallows on the Main Street of Beaver Crossing.

Dr. Slim: “His bank was woke before it went broke.”

Dirty: Yo, Dr. Dude. You can bank on that.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

