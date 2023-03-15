Sgt. Bilko In Charge Of Silicon Valley Bank Shutdown

BILLINGSGATE POST: Earlier in this column it was announced that Sgt. Bilko was named to replace Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary. His pledge to account for every penny in our banking system was put to the test yesterday. A widely watched video showed him first in line to withdraw his money from Silicon Valley Bank before they closed their doors.

Bilko studied banking under the tutelage of Milo Minderbinder, a mess officer in the U.S. Army Air Corp in World War II. Milo masterminded the amazing egg scam in Catch-22; buying eggs from Sicily at seven cents apiece and selling them at a profit in Pianosa for five cents.

Silicon Bank focused on diversity. They reportedly gave 70 million dollars to Black Lives Matter.

Signature Bank, another failed bank that closed down this weekend, had Barney Frank as a Director; the same Barney Frank who served as chairman of the House Financial Services Committee and bred gerbils for his own personal use.

Sgt. Bilko: “Those banks went woke before they went broke.”

Dr. Slim: “Jesse James said he robbed banks because that’s where the money was.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Woke me when it’s over.”