Steve Bannon’s Prison Toilet Wine Sold to Drunk MAGAs

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Tuesday, 7 March 2023

image for Steve Bannon’s Prison Toilet Wine Sold to Drunk MAGAs
A Fine Vintage from Steve's Personal Stock

Steve Bannon has escaped custody to go on CPAC and tell the GOP world that he is addicted to the toilet wine he learned to make in prison.

Granted, it may give you a heavy skin rash that’s incurable and an “alcoholic nose”, but Steve says, “it’s better than the democratic hooch shit”.

Steve will be selling bottles of his home-made toilet “water” from the back of his El Dorado with the fuzzy dice and bumper sticker that reads “Bannon the Cannon Gonna Blow You Good!”

For only $25 for a small bottle (large costs up to $120), you can get Bannon’s toilet wine to make MAGA happy and drunk again (as if that’s ever been a problem) and so they can shout louder and feel more rage than their Antifa counterparts.

“If my terlit wine don’t give you a rager … I ain’t Bannon the Cannon!”

Drink up, and feel the aneurysm destroy your brain!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

