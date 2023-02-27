McDonalds Is Adding a Smoking Room To Every One of Their Restaurants

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 27 February 2023

image for McDonalds Is Adding a Smoking Room To Every One of Their Restaurants
"Our Smoking Rooms have a device that sucks up the smoke 100%." -McDONALDS

CHICAGO, Illinois - (Satire News) - McDonalds makes it a point to always listen to its customers, and many of them have asked that Mickey D's please add a smoking room to their restaurants

One smoker Ezra "Smokey" Hopquist from Alligator Nuts, Florida, stated that he has tried to quit on 17 different occasions, but he can't.

"Smokey" expressed that he loves eating McDonalds Big Macs at the eatery, but opined that he can't because smoking is prohibited in public places, as per The National Smoking Ban of 1995, which states that anyone caught smoking in a public place (i.e. restaurant, grocery store, beauty salon, or massage parlor), could be subject to a $7,000 fine plus incarceration for up to 90 days).

Meanwhile, Mickey D's says that they aim to please, even their hardcore smokers, so they will be installing McSmoking Rooms in each one of their 41,903 restaurants. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

