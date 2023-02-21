McDonalds Introduces Bunless Burgers

WEST CHICAGO, Illinois - (Business Satire) - The McDonalds Corporation prides itself in staying one step ahead of the competition.

Mickey D's has just announced that they have just introduced their latest fantastic menu item - The Bunless Burger.

The "Bunless" is the brainchild of Wallace K. Fetchfield, 83, a former atheist, who has worked for the "Golden Arches" ever since he was 14, a total of 69 years.

Fetchy said that the creation was created for those individuals who do not like bread, but do love eating meat; such as Cassie Umbright, 47, of Hackensack, New Jersey, who said, "I cannot eat bread because it gives me hives, I get hot flashes, and my gorgeous nipples will not get erect, so the Bunless is the best thing to come along since sliced bread, pardon the pun."

In Other Fast Food News. KFC is denying that they feed their chickens Cambodian Steroids to make them fat-as-hell.