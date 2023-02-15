McDonalds Introduces Its Adults Only Big Mac, McFries, and McBeer Combo

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 15 February 2023

image for McDonalds Introduces Its Adults Only Big Mac, McFries, and McBeer Combo
"This is the most popular McDonalds new menu item since the McRib." -ANDERSON COOPER

CALEXICO, California - (Satire News) - The McDonalds fast food chain has just come up with a new menu meal combo that has proved to be extremely successful.

Mickey D's has started selling it's Big Mac, McFries, and McBeer Combo for Adults Only, in southern California and it has been such a tremendous success that it will soon be available in every McDonalds in America.

The new menu addition is the brainchild of the fast food franchise corporate headquarters' Creative & Lifestyle Innovations Team, or CLIT.

The manager of one of McDonalds stores located in Calexico, California. Roberto De La Vaca, said that since his restaurant has added the Big Mac, McFries, and McBeer Combo, sales have gone up by 53%, which has certainly aroused the CLIT.

SIDENOTE: Reports are that McDonalds patrons in Chicago, Brooklyn, and Milwaukee can hardly wait for McDonalds in their towns to implement the new Adults Only Combo Meal, which is being referred to as The McMMM.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Beer Fast Food McDonalds

