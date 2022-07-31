Trump's Dead Wife Ivana Becomes a Huge Tax Break - By Being Buried at His Golf Course

Donald Trump recently buried his first wife, Ivana, at the National Golf Club in NJ.

The 465-acre, 38-hole golf club is now a cemetery and is exempt from all sales and income taxes and any other taxes.

Thinking ahead, Trump, either spent cash, or gave club memberships and got county officials to approve it as it a cemetery, in 2017.

Ivana never expressed an interest in golf.

She was buried near the golf course's first hole with a small piece of granite for a headstone.

Trump will have to put the words, 'and cemetery' on all signage, but it will be so tiny you will need a magnifying glass to read it.

All his limousines will also be categorised as hearses and be exempt from any taxes of any kind also. And any undertakers will get a discount if using the course. They can play for free if wearing their undertaker suits and arriving in a hearse. A marketing idea from his oldest son.

Trump is considered one of the most oddly creative billionaires - always seeing new ways to make money - but usually losing money.

He might bury staff, or other family members at other golf courses, for the tax breaks also.

Mafia friends in the New York City construction business have expressed a lot of interest in burial plots.