Moon Musk: Smell Like A Whole Lotta Elon!

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Sunday, 20 November 2022

image for Moon Musk: Smell Like A Whole Lotta Elon!
Smell like a Billion!

Hey guys, do smell like shit, but you wanna smell like a billion bucks?

Try the new Moon Musk …

… the cologne for rich egocentric narcissists who can’t smoke a cigar with both eyes open. It’ll make women coo and swoon all the way to the moon! Maybe even a guy or two will swoon (like that abortion known as Axe Body Spray loves to promise – even though it smells like insect repellant) before they too go out and get something that’ll make ‘em smell like a while lotta Elon!

Mmmm … if you don’t vomit or make those around you vomit in thirty days, you can become a Twitter employee! (If there’s a single one of them left … since many don’t want to smell like anything called an “Elon”! Fools!)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

