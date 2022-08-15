Elon Musk Is Developing The Ultra-Modern Tesla Flying Car

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 15 August 2022

image for Elon Musk Is Developing The Ultra-Modern Tesla Flying Car
Musk says that he hopes to keep the price of his state-of-the-art Tesla Flying Car under $800,000.

AUSTIN, Texas - (Satire News) - Elon Musk, the gazillionaire whose brain never, ever stops being creative has just announced to the modern world that he currently has the brightest automotive brains in the entire world working on his new Elon Musk Tesla Flying Car.

He told reporter Armada Aquatina with The Cosmos News Service that he did not steal the idea from the old early 60s "The Jetsons" cartoon show, simply because he never watched that show.

Musk said that the idea came to him in a dream he had after having had a late dinner of sushi, tofu, and a T-bone steak.

Elon The Brilliant, as many call him, noted that he will be the very first person to fly his new flying automobile.

He stated that the car's mini-wings will be purchased from the Wingmakers Corporation, which is headquartered in Port Chupacabra, Texas.

The flying auto will not have conventional airbags, but it will have four parachutes as standard equipment.

SIDENOTE: Musk told Miss Aquatina that the flying car will use a special blend of synthetic hybrid fuel that is actually much cheaper than regular gasoline.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CarsElon MuskTesla Motors

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more