Elon Musk Is Developing The Ultra-Modern Tesla Flying Car

AUSTIN, Texas - (Satire News) - Elon Musk, the gazillionaire whose brain never, ever stops being creative has just announced to the modern world that he currently has the brightest automotive brains in the entire world working on his new Elon Musk Tesla Flying Car.

He told reporter Armada Aquatina with The Cosmos News Service that he did not steal the idea from the old early 60s "The Jetsons" cartoon show, simply because he never watched that show.

Musk said that the idea came to him in a dream he had after having had a late dinner of sushi, tofu, and a T-bone steak.

Elon The Brilliant, as many call him, noted that he will be the very first person to fly his new flying automobile.

He stated that the car's mini-wings will be purchased from the Wingmakers Corporation, which is headquartered in Port Chupacabra, Texas.

The flying auto will not have conventional airbags, but it will have four parachutes as standard equipment.

SIDENOTE: Musk told Miss Aquatina that the flying car will use a special blend of synthetic hybrid fuel that is actually much cheaper than regular gasoline.