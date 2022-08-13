Jack-In-The-Box Is Now Selling Jack Daniels

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

CALEXICO, California - (Satire News) - The Board of Directors of Jack-In-The-Box have voted by a vote of 8 to 2, to begin serving Jack Daniels drinks to adult patrons.

According to a report in The Hollywood Star-Herald, the "Jack" franchise has been loosing customers to other fast food chains who are serving alcohol, cigarettes, sushi, and even condoms (for adults only).

Star-Herald reporter Huckleberry Citrus interviewed several patrons in a Marina Del Rey "Jack" restaurant, and she asked what they thought about now being able to purchase Jack Daniels with their Ultimate Cheesburger.

One long-time fan said that he was quite thrilled and added that he will be going from frequenting Jack-In-The-Box once a week, to now eating (and drinking) there at least four or five time a day. ■