Jack-In-The-Box Is Now Selling Jack Daniels

CALEXICO, California - (Satire News) - The Board of Directors of Jack-In-The-Box have voted by a vote of 8 to 2, to begin serving Jack Daniels drinks to adult patrons.
According to a report in The Hollywood Star-Herald, the "Jack" franchise has been loosing customers to other fast food chains who are serving alcohol, cigarettes, sushi, and even condoms (for adults only).
Star-Herald reporter Huckleberry Citrus interviewed several patrons in a Marina Del Rey "Jack" restaurant, and she asked what they thought about now being able to purchase Jack Daniels with their Ultimate Cheesburger.
One long-time fan said that he was quite thrilled and added that he will be going from frequenting Jack-In-The-Box once a week, to now eating (and drinking) there at least four or five time a day. ■