Jack-In-The-Box Is Now Selling Jack Daniels

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 13 August 2022

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

image for Jack-In-The-Box Is Now Selling Jack Daniels
Since adding Jack Daniels to their menu the fast food restaurant has seen a 29% increase in sales.

CALEXICO, California - (Satire News) - The Board of Directors of Jack-In-The-Box have voted by a vote of 8 to 2, to begin serving Jack Daniels drinks to adult patrons.

According to a report in The Hollywood Star-Herald, the "Jack" franchise has been loosing customers to other fast food chains who are serving alcohol, cigarettes, sushi, and even condoms (for adults only).

Star-Herald reporter Huckleberry Citrus interviewed several patrons in a Marina Del Rey "Jack" restaurant, and she asked what they thought about now being able to purchase Jack Daniels with their Ultimate Cheesburger.

One long-time fan said that he was quite thrilled and added that he will be going from frequenting Jack-In-The-Box once a week, to now eating (and drinking) there at least four or five time a day. ■

