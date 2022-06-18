A Jack-In-The-Box In Australia Denies That They Were Serving Hamburgers Made From Kangaroo Pockets

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

MT. KOALA, Australia - (Satire News) - The Australian Bureau of Ethics has just levied a fine on a Jack-in-the-Box located in the tiny minnow fishing village of Mt. Koala.

Investigators investigated and found that the fast foot eatery has been selling hamburgers made from kangaroo pockets.

The restaurant manager, Norman "Boomerang" Klausberger, 51, assured the investigating inspectors that the burgers were made from 100% beef, but he did admit that some of the burgers did smell kind of like kangaroo pockets.

Klausberger, also noted that several times in the past, the curly fries have tasted a bit like koala belly buttons, but inspectors could not really say for sure if koala belly buttons had in fact been used.

Meanwhile "Boomerang" Klausberger promises that he will instruct all of the eatery's cooks to please be more careful and check each burger with a magnifying glass.