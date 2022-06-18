A Jack-In-The-Box In Australia Denies That They Were Serving Hamburgers Made From Kangaroo Pockets

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 18 June 2022

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for A Jack-In-The-Box In Australia Denies That They Were Serving Hamburgers Made From Kangaroo Pockets
"The thing about using kangaroo pocket meat is that baby kangaroos poop in the pocket." -THE AB of E

MT. KOALA, Australia - (Satire News) - The Australian Bureau of Ethics has just levied a fine on a Jack-in-the-Box located in the tiny minnow fishing village of Mt. Koala.

Investigators investigated and found that the fast foot eatery has been selling hamburgers made from kangaroo pockets.

The restaurant manager, Norman "Boomerang" Klausberger, 51, assured the investigating inspectors that the burgers were made from 100% beef, but he did admit that some of the burgers did smell kind of like kangaroo pockets.

Klausberger, also noted that several times in the past, the curly fries have tasted a bit like koala belly buttons, but inspectors could not really say for sure if koala belly buttons had in fact been used.

Meanwhile "Boomerang" Klausberger promises that he will instruct all of the eatery's cooks to please be more careful and check each burger with a magnifying glass.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Jack in the Box

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more