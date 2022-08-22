Taco Bell's Queso (Cheese) Is Named The Best In The Fast Food Industry

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, California - (Satire News) - The American Foodie News Agency has just named Taco Bell's Fiery Hot Queso as the best in the fast food industry.

Reporter Paloma Sonoma, with AFNA said that her agency conducted test tastes from over 900,000 fast food chains from Maine to California and from North Dakota to Texas.

She noted that best queso in the entire nation is found at the Taco Bell that is located in Pelican Balls, Louisiana.

Miss Sonoma said that she tasted their Fiery Hot Queso, and she said that she had to chase it with three 16-ounce bottles of water.

She said that the while she was at the Taco Bell, she actually witnessed a total of eight people who tasted the Firey Hot Queso and every one of the eight yelled out at the top of their lungs, including a nun, a gynecologist, a lumberjack, and bulldozer operator. ■