Your Retirement Money Unstable Due to Unstable Market? - Stanley Creamer advises

Funny story written by UncleDale

Thursday, 11 August 2022

Financial TV star Stanley Creamer - Guarantees it!

"Have Faith in Your IRA's!" says the famous Wall Street TV Star - Stanley Creamer. who 'Creams ' the Market every week in his famous $500 a year newsletter.

Remember, Wall Street professionals are always looking out for You - not the huge corporations who employ them - he said recently in an Interview.

And the best stocks are in my Newsletter. - because I can see the Future!

I am financially psychic.... Why aren't I rich?

I would rather serve my fellow human beings with this information - than make myself Rich. What a great guy, right?

A viewer emailed me - I have never had a major loss or downturn with Electric Utility stocks. I purchase them directly from the Utility - and I get good dividends. Should I try to grow my money faster.?

Stanley replied - dump these dull, stable loser stocks with a dependable dividend - they won't make you rich that quickly. And you are depriving a stockbroker of the money to feed his family - and the new cars they need.

I have five stocks in my Newsletter that will triple your money in a month - if the Market does what I think it will do. And if not - Try the five stocks in my next week's Newsletter You will strike gold using one of these Newsletters.

I-Big Financial TV star Stanley Creamer - Guarantees it!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

