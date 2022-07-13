Paris Cancels Their Very Popular Annual Bi-Sexual Ooh La La Parade Due To A Lack of Participation

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 13 July 2022

image for Paris Cancels Their Very Popular Annual Bi-Sexual Ooh La La Parade Due To A Lack of Participation
Last year's parade included 97 flamboyant floats and 41 prancing bands.

PARIS, France - (Satire News) - The city of Paris is sad to report that they have had to cancel this year's Annual Bi-Sexual Ooh La La Parade.

The parade was first started back in 1991, by two lesbionic sisters Francine and Fifi Daffodil.

This year's parade would have been the 31st edition of the parade, which is the most colorful parade in the world of parades, including Pasadena (California's) Rose Bowl Parade and Phenom Penh (Cambodia's), Jungle Jive Parade.

The adopted daughter of Fifi Daffodil, Mimi, was devastated, because she and her Egyptian wife Awanina Suez spent over $2,000 getting hers and hers made shocking pink rompers hand-sewn by a lesbian seamstress in Seattle (Washington).

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he decided to cancel the parade because unlike most years when the parade averages 90 or more floats, this year the float number was only 3.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
HomophobiaParis

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more