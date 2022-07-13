Paris Cancels Their Very Popular Annual Bi-Sexual Ooh La La Parade Due To A Lack of Participation

PARIS, France - (Satire News) - The city of Paris is sad to report that they have had to cancel this year's Annual Bi-Sexual Ooh La La Parade.

The parade was first started back in 1991, by two lesbionic sisters Francine and Fifi Daffodil.

This year's parade would have been the 31st edition of the parade, which is the most colorful parade in the world of parades, including Pasadena (California's) Rose Bowl Parade and Phenom Penh (Cambodia's), Jungle Jive Parade.

The adopted daughter of Fifi Daffodil, Mimi, was devastated, because she and her Egyptian wife Awanina Suez spent over $2,000 getting hers and hers made shocking pink rompers hand-sewn by a lesbian seamstress in Seattle (Washington).

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he decided to cancel the parade because unlike most years when the parade averages 90 or more floats, this year the float number was only 3.