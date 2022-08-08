It Is So Fucking Hot In Guatemala The Country Is Begging For Ice

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala - (Satire News) - The Central American country of Guatemala has been hit with record-breaking heat, the likes of which have never been seen, going back to July of 1949, when it went through the worst drought in it's 201-year history.

A spokesperson for the government told a visiting reporter with The Chicago Lake Ledger Newspaper, Chipper Caruso, that if they do not get ice (and pretty soon) they could end up losing up to 99.3% of their banana crop.

Caruso, who is good friends with multi-gazillionaire Jeff Bezos, made a quick phone call and Bezos assured him that he will be sending 14 huge C-5A transport planes loaded with tons and tons of ice to Guatemala within 12 hours.

SIDENOTE: Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei is so thrilled and so grateful that he told Caruso to tell Bezos that he is going to make both men "Honorary Citizens of Guatemala."