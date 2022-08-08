It Is So Fucking Hot In Guatemala The Country Is Begging For Ice

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 8 August 2022

Jeff Bezos promised the Guatemalan president that his country will receive millions of bags of ice within 12 hours.

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala - (Satire News) - The Central American country of Guatemala has been hit with record-breaking heat, the likes of which have never been seen, going back to July of 1949, when it went through the worst drought in it's 201-year history.

A spokesperson for the government told a visiting reporter with The Chicago Lake Ledger Newspaper, Chipper Caruso, that if they do not get ice (and pretty soon) they could end up losing up to 99.3% of their banana crop.

Caruso, who is good friends with multi-gazillionaire Jeff Bezos, made a quick phone call and Bezos assured him that he will be sending 14 huge C-5A transport planes loaded with tons and tons of ice to Guatemala within 12 hours.

SIDENOTE: Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei is so thrilled and so grateful that he told Caruso to tell Bezos that he is going to make both men "Honorary Citizens of Guatemala."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

