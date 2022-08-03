The Weather In Egypt Is So Damn Hot That Camels Are Eating Sand For The Nutrients

CAIRO, Egypt - (Satire News) - The world-wide heat wave has been referred to by many names; including Satan's Bitch, The Hot Mama, The Hot Tamale (in Latin America), and The Trumpapalooza Heat Wave in America.

Even places that are normally hot are experiencing a hot that not even the world's usually hot countries have ever experienced before.

World weathermen, meteorologists, and climate connoisseurs, are all scratching their heads and wondering what the fuck is going on.

Meanwhile iNews (Egypt) is reporting that desert inspectors are seeing more and more camels resorting to eating sand so that they can get whatever nutrients are found in fucking desert sand.

SIDENOTE: Reports are that PETA is helping to round up lots of the Egyptian camels and they are being shipped to Arizona.