Taking a Cue From Whataburger, McDonalds Opens Up a Three-Story Mickey D's In Brooklyn

"Jill and I had our first Whataburger the other day, and the both of us absolutely loved it!" -PRESIDENT BIDEN

BROOKLYN, New York - (Satire News) - McDonalds is thrilled to announce the opening of their first three-story fast food restaurant in the United States.

The corporate powers that be got the idea for a multiple story fast food eatery after reading about a two-story Whataburger restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas named "Whataburger on The Bay."

Three McDonalds executives flew down to Corpus Christi and first off, they were amazed at how well-behaved the seagulls on the beach were.

As they visited the two-story Whataburger they could not believe the beauty of the fast food restaurant that sits on Corpus Christi Bay.

Whataburger is the official "Hamburger of Texas," and it leaves all the other burger giants in the Lone Star state in the dust.

And so now McDonalds is hoping that their three-story Mickey D's will be as successful as the two-story Whataburger-on-the-Bay in Corpus Christi is.

Houston Astros super star Jose Altuve recently visited the two-story Corpus Christi Whataburger and he remarked, "WOW! dees ease dee prettiest burger franshys dat I habb eber, eber seen."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

