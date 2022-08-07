McDonalds Is Extremely Concerned About The Idaho Potato Shortage

CICERO, Illinois - (Satire News) - Mickey D's executives have become very concerned due to the Idaho potato shortage.

A spokesman for the giant burger franchise said that one of their biggest sellers are the McFries.

The McFries are made from potatoes that were grown in Idaho. The spokesperson said that unlike other burger chains (i.e. Burger King, Jack-in-the-Box, and Wendys), they never buy potatoes that were grown in Vermont, Alabama, or New Mexico.

The burger shortage has been blamed on recent Idaho earthquakes, tornadoes, monsoons, and of course the damn, dreaded Trumpapalooza Heat Wave.

SIDENOTE: McDonalds does want it's French fry customers to know that at the moment they do have enough Idaho potatoes stockpiled to last for another seven months.