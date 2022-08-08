Camel Coffee from Kenya

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Monday, 8 August 2022

image for Camel Coffee from Kenya
A Coffee for Your Morning Drive Through the Desert

Kenya is coming up with a wonderful new type of coffee, which surely will be sucked up by Starbucks and sold to suckers at an outrageous price.

Why not put a splash of camel milk in your coffee? A cafe owner in Nairobi has invented the “camel-ccinos" and "camelattes," to tempt the taste buds.

And how about trying one of his camel burgers? Mmmmm … just don’t let it spit at me, lol. No seriously.

Not to be outdone in the fast-food world (since they almost own most of Africa, the continent, anyway), the Chinese are force-feeding their own people various types of ‘new’ food, hoping it’ll take on around the world.

Bat Burgers, Cricket Kabobs, Lice Rice, Worm Spaghetti, Snake Pastries, Spit-on-a-Bun, Beetle Bologna, Dog Stew (with cat chunks!), and of course the always delicious, Smegma Sauce!

Mmmmm … oh god I can’t even fake this, I gotta puke …

Enjoy your camel. Go to Kenya. It’s a good place to get a coffee and a burger.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

CamelCoffeekenya

