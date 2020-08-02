A Shell Gasoline Station in Fargo, North Dakota Has The Cheapest Priced Gas In The Entire USA

FARGO, North Dakota – (Spoof News) - Gasoline Prices Magazine is reporting that a Shell Gasoline Station in Fargo is selling gasoline for 13 cents a gallon.

When asked how in the world they can sell gas so cheap, when every other gas station in America has it way higher, the manager, Max Pickenpool, replied, “Coffee.”

Pickenpool was asked to explain. He said that coffee at his gas station sells for $10 a cup. He pointed out that customers don’t mind paying that much, since they are getting one hell of a deal on gasoline.

He said vehicles are lined up for 3 city blocks, so he has two bikini-clad sexy college coeds going down the line selling sandwiches for $11, chips for $4 a bag, bottles of beer for $9, and condoms for $7.25 each.

Pickenpool pointed out that since business is booming, he is seriously thinking about opening up a second gas station right across the street.