Coming Soon to Amazon and Other American Retail Outlets: Babies!

Now that a 10-year-old American child was raped and impregnated, then had to cross state lines to get an abortion, not all preschoolers may be so lucky.

Sometimes it’s just hard to get a ride from an anti-abortion Christian without them preaching their Word to you and trying to get you to keep the rapist’s baby.

That being the case, there will soon be a new generation of rape babies being born to babies who were raped. Babies from babies – it’s God’s will!

So what to do with all the new babies no one wants? Hello, Amazon!

Coming soon, Jeff Bezos has promised all the unwanted babies will have a good home on Amazon. There you can buy whatever baby you want and skip the adoption process. White slavery made legal! (It was just a matter of time.)

Pick whichever color of baby you want, whichever gender before they start telling you what gender they feel like. Fuck that! Kids don’t have the right to feel anything about themselves which has not already been ordained by God and Amazon.

If your Amazon baby is defective, you can get a full refund within 30 days, but after that, you may only be entitled to a partial refund. Save your receipts!

Amazon Rape Babies, coming soon! Thank you, America, for hatching another great money-making scheme for a billionaire!