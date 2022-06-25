“Abortion” to be Removed from the Neo-American Dictionary

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Saturday, 25 June 2022

image for “Abortion” to be Removed from the Neo-American Dictionary
Soon to be "Liberated' from all American dictionaries

Since the Neo-Nazi Supreme Court of the Uber United States has aborted abortion, the word itself MUST BE REMOVED from the new American dictionary. If not, those who write or publish the dictionary could serve several life terms in a Super Max Jail in Texas for the heinous crime of language!

Also to be removed from said dictionary will be the following words:
Freedom
Liberty
Sanity
Left
Democrat
Women
Girl
Rights
Gay
Same-Sex
Trans
Queer
Contraceptive
The Pill
Condom
[and, of course,]
Clinton

An added feature to this new and improved dictionary is:

1.) It will be so thin you can carry it under your tongue.

2.) By having it in your mouth, it will ensure that you don’t accidently say any of the new forbidden words. If you do, it will deliver a short sharp shock that may leave slight burn marks on your tongue, inner cheek, and guns, until you learn to keep your fucking mouth shut.

Vote Republican, and all those pesky words will disappear overnight!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

