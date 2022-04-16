McDonald's New Guacamole McMuffin Is Selling Like Hot Cakes

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 16 April 2022

image for McDonald's New Guacamole McMuffin Is Selling Like Hot Cakes
Ronald McDonald says that the new Guacamole McMuffin is definitely a "10!"

CHICAGO - (Business Satire) - The McDonalds Corporation has just announced that their latest menu item is having great success all over the world.

A spokeswoman for Mickey D's, Wanda Sue Simon, who recently divorced her husband of 29 years, stated that the new Guacamole McMuffin is selling like hot cakes.

She noted that in Alabama, it is even outselling the very popular Southern food menu items, the McGrits and the McCornbread.

Ms. Simon says that the Guacamole McMuffin was first tested out in Tijuana, Mexico, Lima, Peru, and in East Los Angeles, where it met with unrivaled success.

Meanwhile, the McDonalds Corporation has just stated that it will be closing down every Mickey D's restaurant in Russia, due to the hate-filled, evil dictator Putin acting like an out-of-control certified asshole.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

