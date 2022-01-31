Georgia State Police Arrest 13 Smash & Grab Thugs At A McDonalds

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 31 January 2022

image for Georgia State Police Arrest 13 Smash & Grab Thugs At A McDonalds
The Cotton Balls McDonalds is one of the oldest in the entire South.

COTTON BALLS, Georgia – (Satire News) – The manager of the one and only McDonalds in the tiny Georgia town of Cotton Balls, said that he just got sick and tired of having low-life, worthless, punks think that they can barge into his fast food establishment and act like they own the place.

Kuyler P. Piffwax, 67, said that after “Smash & Grabbers” for a second time within 3 days, hit his fast food restaurant, the heathens got the surprise of their smash & grab lives.

Piffwax, immediately called the Georgia state police, and two of Georgia's finest arrived at his place of business within 25 seconds.

And before the 13 thugs could even grab one Big Mac, one box of Chicken McNuggets, or one piece of McCornbread, the officers had each one of the 13 in handcuffs.

SIDENOTE: The mayor of Cotton Balls, Elvira Ellen Elderberry, 83, plans on giving the two Georgia state police officers the key to the city for their heroism, as well as a $50 gift certificate to Lucky Linda’s Liquor Store, and a year’s supply of free Big Macs.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

McDonalds

