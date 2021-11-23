Tacos Have Just Surpassed Hamburgers As America’s Favorite Fast Food

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 23 November 2021

image for Tacos Have Just Surpassed Hamburgers As America’s Favorite Fast Food
Tacos were invented by Alejandro Antonio Del Taco back in March of 1818, in Nueva Yucca, Yucatan, Mexico.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The latest fast food poll taken by the nation’s number one polling organization, Quinnipinni, has shocked many fans of fast food eateries.

Q Director Derek Waterwell, informed the national public that the extensive 11-month research poll, was conducted in every one of the 50 states; except for one.*

Waterwell went on to say that two years ago tacos were number 4 on the national fast food chart, but today, they have kicked the combined asses of hamburgers, pizza, and buffalo wings.

The Q poll pointed out that the US restaurant franchise that sells more tacos than any other one in the entire nation is The Santa Ana Winds Tumultuously Tasty Taco chain, which is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

* [EDITOR'S NOTE: The one state that was not included in the Quinnipinni fast food poll was Wyoming. This is due to the fact that there aren't very many fast food restaurants in Wyoming, simply beause there are very many people in Wyoming.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Fast FoodhamburgerPizza

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more