Tacos Have Just Surpassed Hamburgers As America’s Favorite Fast Food

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The latest fast food poll taken by the nation’s number one polling organization, Quinnipinni, has shocked many fans of fast food eateries.

Q Director Derek Waterwell, informed the national public that the extensive 11-month research poll, was conducted in every one of the 50 states; except for one.*

Waterwell went on to say that two years ago tacos were number 4 on the national fast food chart, but today, they have kicked the combined asses of hamburgers, pizza, and buffalo wings.

The Q poll pointed out that the US restaurant franchise that sells more tacos than any other one in the entire nation is The Santa Ana Winds Tumultuously Tasty Taco chain, which is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

* [EDITOR'S NOTE: The one state that was not included in the Quinnipinni fast food poll was Wyoming. This is due to the fact that there aren't very many fast food restaurants in Wyoming, simply beause there are very many people in Wyoming.]