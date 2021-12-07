Five Guys Burgers Adds a Partner And Will Now Become Six Guys Burgers

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Three years ago Five Guys Burgers almost became Five Guys and Their Wives Burgers.

IN-A-GADDA-DA-VIDA, Virginia – (Satire News) – Five Guys Burgers first came into being in 1986, and now 35 years later, they have just announced that they will be changing their corporate name.

Five Guys executives state that effective immediately, Five Guys Burgers will now be known as Six Guys Burgers.

The company is proud to welcome owner #6, Chang Fu Gu, a native of Shanghai, China, who boasts that he has probably eaten more hamburgers than anybody in the entire country of China.

Fu Gu is no stranger to the burger world as he and his grandmother Ying Ying Fu Gu owned 7 Fu Gu Rickshaw Burgers & Egg Rolls restaurants.

SIDENOTE: Fu Gu is noted for having been the man who taught the late actor Bruce Lee how to speak English.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

