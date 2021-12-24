The McDonalds Corporation Will Be Naming a Special 4-Meat Burger In Honor of Russian President Vladimir Putin

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 24 December 2021

image for The McDonalds Corporation Will Be Naming a Special 4-Meat Burger In Honor of Russian President Vladimir Putin
A McDonalds spokesperson stated that the McVlady has 4,906 calories.

CICERO, Illinois – (Satire News) – In a move that has shocked fast food patrons throughout America, and the entire world actually, the McDonalds Corporation has announced a new menu item for 2022.

A Mickey D’s spokesperson informed the news media that they have developed a 4-meat burger that they are naming the McVlady Burger.

The new menu item includes 4 meats, Iceburg lettuce, pickles from Pennsylvania, tomatoes from Tennessee, onions from Georgia, and cheese from Wisconsin.

The McVlady will also feature Russian salad dressing.

SIDENOTE: When President Putin learned of the new burger named in his honor, he immediately sent the CEO of McDonalds a case of the best Russian vodka.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

