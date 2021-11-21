A Circus Clown Is Fired For Refusing To Wear The Red-Nose Clown Ball

ALLIGATOR NUTS, Florida – iNews reports that a veteran Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus Clown has been fired.

iNews reporter Kitty Segovia broke the story staing that the clown, who goes by the name of Boo Boo The Clown, suddenly refused to wear the standard red-nose clown ball that every clown in the world wears.

Boo Boo was called into the circus director’s trailer and asked why he, after wearing the damn red ball for 29 years, has suddenly refused to wear it.

The veteran clown, suddenly reached down to push the button on his belt that would squirt a stream of water at the director.

The director sensing what was going on stood up and yelled out, “Look here you damn fucking clown! squirt me and I’ll call Igor, (the lion tamer) and I’ll have him beat you with his training whip until you look like a huge bowl of shredded wheat.”

And with that he fired Boo Boo and told him to take off his clown shirt, his clown pants, and his size 17 clown shoes, and get the hell off the circus property.

Boo Boo left wearing only his MAGA boxer shorts.