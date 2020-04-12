Sword Swallower Involved In Accident At Circus

There was controversy at the Big Top on Thursday evening, when a professional Sword Swallower was involved in a serious incident during a live performance.

Specific details of the man's injuries are yet to be confirmed.

Police sealed off the site at the Crapperfield's Circus after the man, a swallower of several weeks' experience, inserted the 60-cm-long jewel-encrusted sword into his mouth, amidst "oohs" and "aahs" from the spectators.

He slowly began to slide the weapon down his throat.

What happened next isn't clear, but police say they are carrying out an investigation, and will be interviewing eyewitnesses, and particularly anyone who became blood spattered.

Crapperfield's has advised customers who attend specifically to see swords being swallowed, to check with the box office before booking their tickets.