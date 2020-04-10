Lion Tamer Involved In Accident At Circus

There was controversy at the Big Top on Tuesday evening, when a professional Lion Tamer was involved in a serious incident during a live performance.

Specific details of the man's injuries are yet to be confirmed.

Police sealed off the site at the Billy Shite Circus after the man, a tamer of several weeks' experience, put his entire head inside the lion's mouth, amidst "oohs" and "aahs" from the spectators.

The lion's name is Killer.

What happened next isn't clear, but police say they are carrying out an investigation, and will be interviewing eyewitnesses, and particularly anyone who has blood on their clothing.

The circus has advised its customers who attend specifically to see lions being tamed, to check with the box office before booking tickets.