The Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus Resents The News Media Referring to Trump as a Clown

SARASOTA, Florida – (Satire News) – The CEO of the world-famous Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus, is reportedly angrier than a giraffe with a sore throat.

Atlas P. Londonderry, told the news media that he does not appreciate them referring to President Trump as a clown.

He pointed out that clowns are a proud and honorable lot who do not lie, insult individuals, cheat on their wives, withhold their weight, or incite people to attack other people with orange traffic cones.

Londonderry informed the assembled news media, that they can call Trump any other names they want; such as jerk, punk, liar, racist, predator, or even Hitler.

Clowns first originated back in the 16th century when the Budapest Traveling Circus hired a couple of gay Hungarian goulash jugglers, to juggle and act silly while dressed in funny outfits, and in full facial makeup.