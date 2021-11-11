Amazon Send Electric Blankets to Freezing Refugees Stuck on the Belarus/Polish Border

Mega Multi-Billionaire turn-over company, Amazon, have proven to the ice-cold world they do have a warm heart.

A convoy load of Amazon trucks has been dispatched to the Polish/Belarus border filled with electric blankets as a charitable gesture to help those refugees freezing their butts off, men, women, and children, being used a pawns in a pinball battle between the EU, Belarus, and Putin.

The EU blame butthole Belarus president, Lukashenko, for the misery, and he blames the EU for being a conglomerate of mega buttholes too!

Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, issued the following statement to Jaggedone's CIA (Cockroach Infiltration Army) fab refugee reporter, Cockski Roachiski-Putinski, who is crawling under the barbwire separating insanity, and the dogged EU, via videolink:

"I have decided not to waste billions by flying to Mars, or the Moon, I told Branson to stuff himself, Elon too, and instead, I am sending this cargo of electric blankets to those poor freezing immigrants stuck between hell and EU heaven!"

This grand pre-Christmas charitable gesture has boosted Amazon turnover threefold! However, one massive problem remains; who will supply the electricity for the electric blankets?

President Putin has said, "Het!' He is too busy supplying the EU with expensive gas via the Baltic Sea. China are too busy fighting Covid19, and Germany are too busy building E Cars to combat Tesla!

President Biden would have loved to help, but he is too busy convincing the planet global warming is a threat to humankind!

So, it is left for Boris Johnson to provide electricity, via non-EU states, into Belarus's backdoor, but sorry, Lukashenko, was just invited to Buckingham Palace for high tea!

Bezos's gesture was warmly welcomed by the freezing immigrants caught up in this horrific political pinball game of flexing muscles, east versus west, but sadly, as always, the 'Muy Pobres' must suffer the most!

Happy Christmas from Jaggedone's CIA!