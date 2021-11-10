Baskin-Robbins Announces Their Brand New Adult-Oriented Ice Cream

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

ICE CREAM CREEK, Vermont - The Daily Max has just informed the public that the nation’s number ice cream restaurant has just come out with a brand new ice cream flavor that is geared strictly to the adult patrons.

Reporter Savannah Stiletto stated that the powers-that-be at Baskin-Robbins have been toying with the idea of putting out an ice cream flavor that would help increase sales among the over 30 crowd.

And after trying out several flavors they have settled on Luscious Libido Pralines & Caramel.

So after testing out the new flavor on 200 male and female adults BR concluded that out of the 200, a total of 183 commented that they definitely enjoyed it, and most said that it certainly increased their sexual desire by as much as 90%.

One 37-year-old secretary from Tallahassee, Florida, said that she hadn’t had any sexual urges in over 3 weeks, but after eating a two-scoop ice cream cone of Luscious Libido Pralines & Caramel, she said she could not wait to get home so that her husband could mount her like a palomino.

SIDENOTE: Daily Max reporter Savannah Stiletto is reporting that she has heard that several couples who hadn’t had sex in months are now boinking like crazed bunny rabbits.