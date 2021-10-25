NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Madison Avenue has just re-iterated that contrary to what the Iowa evangelicals may say, sex sells!
And according to the Omnium Gatherum News Agency sex sells in a very, very big way.
OGNA reporter Ashburn Wasabi recently wrote that sex has just surpassed cell phones, iPads, video games, and Coke Zero as the most popular commodity in the USA.
A recent sex survey that was conducted on the campus of Texas A&M clearly showed that most college students would rather engage in mutual oral sex than sitting down at a fancy steak restaurant and having a 16-ounce T-bone steak.
Meanwhile in Other News. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has just commented that according to ex-boyfriend Matt Gaetz and Mitch McConnell, she is now the sexiest congresswoman in the entire US Congress.