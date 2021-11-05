A Sexual Poll Finds That Iowa Has More Sex Fiends Than Any Other State in The Country

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 5 November 2021

image for A Sexual Poll Finds That Iowa Has More Sex Fiends Than Any Other State in The Country
Corn is to Iowa, like what mosquitoes are to Louisiana.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – Quinnipinni, America’s number one polling organization, has just announced that the fly-over state of Iowa has just become the state with the most sex fiends.

Quinnipinni chief executive administrator Lila Linfatelli, 56, said that most of the employees of the poll organization were somewhat shocked and in a state of disbelief.

She noted that people associate Iowa with cornfields, cornbread, corn silos, and corn chips.

Linfatelli said that she never would have thought that the evangelical state would lead the nation in sex fiends.

Other members of Quinnipinni stated that they figured California, Florida, or Massachusetts would have had more sex fiends.

In Other News. Donald Jonathan Trump is still insisting that he is not a sexual predator, a racist, a Nazi, or a bed wetter.

