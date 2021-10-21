Inspectors Find A Big Flaw In A Bangladesh Womens Underwear Factory

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 21 October 2021

image for Inspectors Find A Big Flaw In A Bangladesh Womens Underwear Factory
We can't show you boobies (Google), so here's three Bangladeshi cups

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh – (Satire News) - An official with the Bangladesh Inspectors Alliance says that the country’s leading womens underwear factory, The Woman's Touch, has been hit with a hefty fine.

The fine amounted to $900,000 and was levied because inspectors found that thousands of bras actually had three cups, instead of the customary two cups.

A spokesperson for the bra company commented that the bra making machine was rigged to produce bras with three cups by a disgruntled employee.

The spokesperson when asked what steps had been taken to reprimand the disgruntled employee, he merely smiled and said that the former employee won’t be causing any more trouble to anyone.

When asked to elaborate, he stated that the disgruntled asshole is now freezing his ass off in Siberia, Russia. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

BangladeshBraUnderwear

