Knickers On Washing Line Contained Unsightly Stain

An innocuous glance over a neighbour's garden fence ended in utter repulsion this morning, after a man more-or-less minding his own business was confronted with the somewhat unsightly spectacle of a pair of ladies knickers that had been stained rather badly in the gusset.

Myke Woodson, 57, emerged from his property in Oaf-on-Sea with a spring in his step, intending to visit the local public library on Greenwood Avenue to use one of their computers, and peruse the 'Books for Sale' table in the doorway.

His mind somewhere else, his attention was grabbed by a flapping sound and rapid movement to his right, where a solitary pair of once-white ladies knickers hung from a washing line by two pegs.

Even at a distance, an ugly stain in the seat of the bloomers could be seen.

It was a faded yellowy color, possibly due to much scrubbing.

His mind was filled with gruesome images of just how the mark had come to be there, and he was reminded of the visage of the woman who lived in the property, an old crone who must have been eighty, if she were a day.

He winced, and scurried on through the streets, unable to free his mind of his thoughts, and to forget the sight he had seen.

Eventually, he reached the library, and sat at an available computer, accessed his account, and wrote about his stomach-churning experience, reminded, as he did, of the hideous discoloured patch, and the face of the woman who did it.