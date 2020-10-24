Elastic In Underpants Was So Slack, Man Could Feel His Cock Dangling Down His Trouser Leg

A case of 'elastic with no elasticity' in a man's underpants meant they became so slack at the legholes that he was able to feel his penis dangling out of the underwear, and gently 'bobbing about' in his trouser leg.

The underpants, which were only 12 years old, were being worn by Moys Kenwood, 57, a teacher at a local school.

Kenwood was 'pushed for time' as he got ready for work on Friday morning, and, in his haste, grabbed a pair of underpants that should probably have been retired some time ago. Having no time to change, however, he decided to give them one last outing.

Initially adequate, the elastic showed its true colors later in the morning, and finally allowed anything packaged within them to escape down the nearest exit. Said Kenwood:

"It was a bit embarrassing, to be honest. There I was, striding along, with this sensation of having my great, big knob clattering against my inner thigh, as if I were some criminal concealing a baseball bat."

The cock lollopped, bashed and banged about all morning, until dinnertime, when he was finally able to go to the toilet and remove them, spending the rest of the day Commando.

As far as he knows, this went unnoticed.

"Well, there was one slight worry when I had to speak to one of the women teachers, and, as we were walking along, I could feel my python trying to get out of its cage. I managed, somehow, to keep it flaccid and under control. Goodness knows what would have happened if she'd seen it dancing around in me trousers!"

The underpants have now been officially retired, and, from now on, will be used as a cloth to wash the dishes.