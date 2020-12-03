More People Discovered To Be Living In Bangladesh Than In Russia

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Thursday, 3 December 2020

Bangladesh is so full, these people live on this train

In news that will, no doubt startle some readers, and bore others to tears, it's been discovered that, despite the vast difference in the geographical proportions of the two countries, there are more people living in tiny Bangladesh than there are in the most enormous nation on the planet - Russia!

The astonishing fact was revealed when Moys Kenwood, 57, was carrying out research into the land area of various countries and their population densities.

He found that, although Bangladesh has an area of 57,320 square miles, its population is a staggering 165 million. Contrast that, if you will, with Russia's total area of 6,612,100 square miles, and its population of 144 million.

That's a nice, comfortable, spaced-out 23 people to each square mile in Russia, but Bangladesh works out at a rather more cramped 1,260 people per square mile. Clearly, not the same thing.

Bangladesh is so heavily populated, that many people don't have homes, preferring, instead, the nomad lifestyle which allows them to roam around, sleep on the streets, in fields, under trees, on railway stations, and even on trains.

And with the population of Bangladesh growing steadily year-on-year, it seems that the country will be 'busting at the seams' before long.

Said Kenwood:

"I shouldn't worry about it if I were you, or even if I were me, which I am."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

