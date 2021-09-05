Toyota Develops The New Military Tank Cycle

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 5 September 2021

image for Toyota Develops The New Military Tank Cycle
Toyota plans to make the Patton 17 Tank Cycle X, available to the paying public by the summer of 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – (Satire News) – The Toyota Corporation has just developed the new, state-of-the-art military Patton 17 Tank Cycle X.

The new military war machine was tested out recently in Iran against Isis soldiers who ran for the hills (or rather sand dunes), since there are no hills in Iran.

The designer of the Tank Cycle, Frank K. Stormwax, said that he got the idea from a dream that his grandmother Sofia had mentioned to him.

The new military vehicle went through a rigorous 28-point test and passed with flying colors.

The Tank Cycle runs on a mixture of high-grade diesel and Tabasco sauce.

Stormwax pointed out that the Tabasco sauce heats up the diesel and it actually makes the gas mileage go from 128 MPG all the way up to 302 MPG.

SIDENOTE: The Patton 17 Tank Cycle X will be militarily tested by a group of US marines in Pisagovia.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
IranSan AntoniotoyotaUS Military

