A Fledging Cruise Line Turns Things Around When The Ship Becomes An All-Nude Cruise Ship

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

PENSACOLA, Florida – (Satire News) – The Ship Ahoy Cruise Line Company, out of Pensacola, has found the way to drum up much-needed business in this era of the so called Trumpian Pandemic.

The company, which is owned by Pepsi Cola and Peter Pan Peanut Butter has decided to go from being a family-oriented cruise line to a more adult, mature, all-nude cruise line.

The cruise line executives all agreed that due to the Trumpian Virus, most families are cancelling their cruise vacations.

They are instead simply going to McDonalds, Jack-in-the-Box, Long John Silvers, and Captain Cluckity Cluck Clucks Chicken Shack.

The idea was first suggested by Khloe Kardashian who has always been a big fan of all-nude ship cruises.

SIDENOTE. Executives with The Ship Ahoy Cruise Line have confirmed that they have indeed hired Khloe Kardashian to be the official spokeswoman for their new corporate all-nude cruise line promotion.