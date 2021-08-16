A Fledging Cruise Line Turns Things Around When The Ship Becomes An All-Nude Cruise Ship

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 16 August 2021

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for A Fledging Cruise Line Turns Things Around When The Ship Becomes An All-Nude Cruise Ship
Khloe says that as the official spokesperson for the cruise line, she can travel on any company cruise ship for free.

PENSACOLA, Florida – (Satire News) – The Ship Ahoy Cruise Line Company, out of Pensacola, has found the way to drum up much-needed business in this era of the so called Trumpian Pandemic.

The company, which is owned by Pepsi Cola and Peter Pan Peanut Butter has decided to go from being a family-oriented cruise line to a more adult, mature, all-nude cruise line.

The cruise line executives all agreed that due to the Trumpian Virus, most families are cancelling their cruise vacations.

They are instead simply going to McDonalds, Jack-in-the-Box, Long John Silvers, and Captain Cluckity Cluck Clucks Chicken Shack.

The idea was first suggested by Khloe Kardashian who has always been a big fan of all-nude ship cruises.

SIDENOTE. Executives with The Ship Ahoy Cruise Line have confirmed that they have indeed hired Khloe Kardashian to be the official spokeswoman for their new corporate all-nude cruise line promotion.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CruiseNaked

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more