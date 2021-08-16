A Fledging Cruise Line Turns Things Around When The Ship Becomes An All-Nude Cruise Ship

PENSACOLA, Florida – (Satire News) – The Ship Ahoy Cruise Line Company, out of Pensacola, has found the way to drum up much-needed business in this era of the so called Trumpian Pandemic.
The company, which is owned by Pepsi Cola and Peter Pan Peanut Butter has decided to go from being a family-oriented cruise line to a more adult, mature, all-nude cruise line.
The cruise line executives all agreed that due to the Trumpian Virus, most families are cancelling their cruise vacations.
They are instead simply going to McDonalds, Jack-in-the-Box, Long John Silvers, and Captain Cluckity Cluck Clucks Chicken Shack.
The idea was first suggested by Khloe Kardashian who has always been a big fan of all-nude ship cruises.
SIDENOTE. Executives with The Ship Ahoy Cruise Line have confirmed that they have indeed hired Khloe Kardashian to be the official spokeswoman for their new corporate all-nude cruise line promotion.