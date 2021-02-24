EU cheese suppliers boycott Nr 10!

(NOT EDITED) As a result of a certain referendum, which has caused economic chaos in the UK, EU cheese producers have decided to 'twist the knife into the wound' even further by boycotting Nr 10 Downing Street.

Very cheesy PM, Boris Johnson, a huge, literally, lover of EU cheeses, will now have to put up with wonderful UK cheddar, excluding Scottish cheddar, they despise him too, for the rest of his miserable stay in Downing Street because EU cheese makers are 'stink sour!"

An EU boycott of cheese ordered by BOJO's chef has left the ever-fattening PM in quite a conundrum because he refuses to accept US cheeses filled with E numbers, Chinese cheeses that do not exist, and Russian cheeses which taste like cabbage.

Major EU cheese producers have given Jaggedone their reason for boycotting Johnson and here are just a few:

Spain: Senor Queso de cabra says, "nuestro goats queso pongs just like Johnson's farts, muy malo!"

Holland: Mijnheer Eddie Edam says: "Our fabulous red-plastic-covered cheese reminds us of BOJO, round, red and plastic outside with no taste inside!"

Germany: Herr Bavaria Blau-Kaese, "Johnson's feet look like our cheese, mouldy, but our cheese tastes wunderbar! As for Johnson's feet, ask his Frau she sucks his toes every night!"

Denmark: Hr Heinrich Havarti, we have stopped delivering our very pongy Havarti to Downing Street because their chef demanded a separate fridge, Made in Germany, we refused and offered them bacon instead, they refused because it had an EU stamp on it!"

France: Messrs Marcel Camembert, "BOJO est un tres graisse cochon!"

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister is also joining the boycott hoping that her referendum leads to sanity and not 'stinking' chaos in her wonderful country!